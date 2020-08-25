Netflix’s ‘Dragon’s Dogma’ Adaptation: Here’s the First Trailer You Can Feast Your Eyes On

Netflix announced the adaptation of the Dragon’s Dogma, which is still in the works.

According to Engadget’s previous report, the streaming service confirmed that it would be releasing new anime lineup, including those mentioned in the past. Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 was said to be released in 2020.

On the other hand, the company confirmed that it would be recreating Capcom’s Dragon’s Dogma with the help from CG firm Sublimation to make the anime treatment. Although it is not one of the most famous creations of Capcom, it could still spark players’ interest in Switch’s game version, which was supposedly released in April for the overall franchise.

The giant streaming service also plans to create a new original titled “Vampire in the Garden” by partnering with the studio behind Attack on Titan. The new anime will focus on the friendship between a vampire girl and a human.

Another anime series that the company would make is based on Mark Millar’s Supercrooks, as part of its deal with Millarworld. Supercrooks revolves around a team of supervillains.

Capcom’s Dragon’s Dogma’s first trailer focuses on Ethan, a brooding warrior type that seems to have lost everything to a fire-breathing dragon.

Ethan will work together with a Pawn, a player-assisting character, to seek vengeance against the creature. Along the way, he will unlock some demonic power.

It was released way back in 2012, initially for the Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3.Dragon’s Dogma’s updated version called “Dark Rise,” was also released for both consoles, including PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One.

It has a CG-based anime that looks similar to Knights of Sidonia, another original from the giant streaming service. The Dragon’s Dogma adaptation is currently being put together by Sublimation, a company that provided “Evangelion: 3.0 You Can (Not) Redo” with CG animation.

