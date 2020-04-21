Netflix’s Ghost In The Shell Anime Releases A New Sneak Peek

With the new 3D-animated Ghost In The Shell SAC_2045 anime coming to Netflix on April 23, we’re getting a new clip from the series, plus a look at some of the characters in concept-art form, as picked up by Siliconera.

The new clip has been released exclusively on the Netflix Japan account, meaning English-speaking fans will just have to guess at what’s going on, but gives us a look at some of the characters and the animation.

The new concept art posted on Twitter shows franchise staples Motoko Kusanagi and Batou, while also depicting a new character named Purin, a Tachikoma handler, alongside the “face” of a Tachikoma robot.

While Ghost In The Shell and its protagonist Major Motoko Kusanagi have been re-imagined a number of times, the most recent take on the franchise was the poorly-received Scarlett Johansson movie. We’ll have to wait and see if the Netflix series can do better with its beloved characters.

Despite its different look, the series is still being helmed by Production I.G., who created the original 1995 movie, and the anime series’ and OVAs that came after. I.G. have also worked on cutscenes for games like Persona 5, Fire Emblem: Path of Radiance and Children of Mana.