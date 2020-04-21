Netflix’s new MK2 Films deal will add classic movies to service

Netflix has penned a new deal with MK2 Films, a company that co-produces some movies every year and distributes a library of more than 600 movies, including many remastered versions of classics featuring Abbas Kiarostami, Charles Chaplin, Buster Keaton, and more. The new deal will bring a total of 50 movies to the streaming service, according to Netflix, which plans to first roll out the new content in some international markets.

The Netflix deal will kick off starting on April 24, according to IndieWire, which reports that Netflix will first launch a dozen Truffant classics like Fahrenheit 451, The 400 Blows, The Woman Next Door, Confidentially Yours, and more. This will expand to a total of 50 movies through the remainder of the year.

MK2 Films says on its website that it distributes classics from big names like Chaplin and Keaton that have been restored in 2K and 4K quality. It’s unclear the full list of content that Netflix will offer for streaming under this deal, but IndieWire reports that it will include works from Alain Resnais, Krzysztof Kieślowski, François Truffaut, and more.

Once upon a time, Netflix was home to various classic movies, but that number has dwindled over the years as the company has set its focus on newer offerings and, in the most recent past, on its original productions. In a statement, MK2 Films CEO Nathanael Karmitz said:

The role of MK2, through its catalog of over 800 titles representing part of the world history of cinema, is to contribute to the transmission of this universal heritage of film and discover constantly these films to the largest number, the most youth. This distribution agreement is good news for all lovers of French cinema and its history.