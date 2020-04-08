Netflix’s Space Force series with Steve Carell teased in new images

While movie studios are busy delaying their feature films, Netflix is gearing up to release a new original. The upcoming series is called Space Force and it stars a number of notable cast members, including Steve Carell, Lisa Kudrow, and John Malkovich. Netflix shared a handful of images from the upcoming series, which will focus on the newest branch of the US military.

Netflix had to pause production on a number of shows due to the coronavirus pandemic and related quarantines, but apparently Space Force wasn’t one of them. The company has offered a ‘first look’ at the upcoming comedy series, which will be available to stream around the world starting on May 29.

FIRST LOOK: Steve Carell is the head of Space Force, the newly formed sixth branch of the US Armed Forces.

John Malkovich, Ben Schwartz, Jimmy O. Yang, Diana Silvers, and Lisa Kudrow co-star in @realSpaceForce, created by Carell & The Office’s Greg Daniels. Premiering May 29 pic.twitter.com/2mY85TVvvR

— Netflix (@netflix) April 8, 2020

The four screenshots show the series’ main characters, as well as giving Netflix subscribers an idea about the upcoming show’s general aesthetic. The series was created by star Steve Carell, as well as Greg Daniels who is known for his work on comedy hits like King of the Hill and The Simpsons.

The show, as its name suggests, will revolve around the people who have been tapped to form the US military’s new Space Force branch. Netflix has a page listed for the series on its website, but it has only shared a very brief teaser trailer at this point in time.

As with other Netflix original shows, you’ll be able to stream the entire first season of the new series once it arrives on May 29. The arrival comes just in time for viewers who are consuming media at record rates due to quarantine isolation.