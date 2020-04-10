Netflix’s Tiger King will get a new episode this Sunday

Since the documentary series Tiger King debuted on Netflix on March 20, it’s become a viral sensation, catching the attention of celebrities like Cardi B, and even prompting fans to pay tribute in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Now, Netflix is adding yet more fuel to the flames with an additional episode of the series, an after-show called “The Tiger King and I,” hosted by Joel McHale.

The original documentary series was filmed over five years by Eric Good and Rebecca Chaiklin, and focused on former zoo operator Joe Exotic (née Joseph Maldonado-Passage) and his feud with animal-rights activist Carole Baskin. As the series progressed, the animosity between the two (particularly from Maldonado-Passage’s end) became more and more heated, culminating in Maldonado-Passage attempting to have Baskin assassinated.

The new installment will feature new interviews with subjects from the series, including John Reinke, Saff, and Jeff and Lauren Lowe. It’s scheduled to hit Netflix on April 12.

Baskin and Dillon Passage (Maldonado-Passage’s husband) won’t be part of this episode. Reportedly, Netflix didn’t contact them to participate. Watch the teaser below.

The Tiger King and I — a Tiger King after show hosted by Joel McHale and featuring brand new interviews with John Reinke, Joshua Dial, John Finlay, Saff, Erik Cowie, Rick Kirkman, and Jeff and Lauren Lowe — will premiere April 12 pic.twitter.com/8fbbNdaiDA

The Walmart-exclusive Roku Premiere Plus can stream in 4K and includes a voice command remote.