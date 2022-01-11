Never disregard a new Apple alert on your iPhone; it could save your life.

APPLE has a feature that allows you to protect your privacy while also potentially avoiding hack attacks.

It works by way of a pop-up that appears from time to time when you’re surfing the web.

Sign In with Apple is the feature, and you may have already used it.

It’s a way to use your Apple ID to sign in to websites and, more importantly, it hides your email address.

“Sign In with Apple is a faster, easier, and more secure way to sign in to third-party apps and websites using your existing Apple ID,” Apple explained.

This means you won’t have to give out your real email address or use your social media accounts to log in.

As a result, websites will have less information about you, making life more difficult for hackers as well.

Sign In with Apple has Apple’s Hide My Email system built right in.

It generates and distributes a one-of-a-kind email address that forwards to your personal inbox.

So a website can still contact you, but they won’t know your real email address.

Apple claims that its Sign In with Apple system will not track you while you use apps.

The system is also two-factor authenticated, so you can use Face ID or Touch ID to log in.

Unfortunately, Sign In with Apple isn’t available everywhere.

If it’s available, you’ll see it on a sign-up screen in an app or on a website.

It only takes a few seconds to set up, and you sign in with your iPhone’s Face ID or Touch ID.

If you don’t see a Sign In with Apple button, it means the app or website doesn’t yet support it.

If you’re under the age of 13, you can’t use the feature.

At any time, Apple users can check their Sign In status using Apple apps.

Go to Settings, then tap your name on an iPhone.

Then, under Password andamp; Security, tap Apps Using Your Apple ID.

Although the Sign In with Apple and Hide My Email systems are only a couple of years old, they are now being used by a growing number of websites.

As a result, utilizing the feature has never been simpler.

You can also deactivate your Apple ID at any time.

