Never purchase anything from Facebook without first checking out this brilliant’scam list.’

With over a billion users logging in every month, it’s one of the most popular places to sell stuff on the internet.

However, while Facebook Marketplace is rapidly expanding, it is also a hotbed for scammers looking to defraud people out of their hard-earned money.

They employ sophisticated techniques that can leave people out of pocket by hundreds or even thousands of dollars.

According to a survey released this week, one out of every six people has been a victim of an online con artist.

Thinkmoney polled 1,000 people in the United Kingdom to find out the most common budgeting strategies.

They include approaching victims with a forged identity and demanding payment in advance for items that never arrive.

Thinkmoney, a UK-based banking services provider, has compiled nine tips to help you recognize Facebook Marketplace scams.

Take these steps to help protect your money if you’re ever unsure whether a deal is shady.

Take a look at the person’s profile before you sell or buy something on Facebook Marketplace.

Examine the account’s creation date.

Because Facebook was first introduced in the United Kingdom in 2005, the majority of users will have accounts from that time period.

If the account that is contacting you was created recently (within the last few weeks or months), proceed with caution, as this could indicate that it was created specifically to defraud innocent people.

**How to see if a Facebook Marketplace account has been created**

You should never pay for something in advance of receiving it.

This is a common ruse that will leave you out of pocket if you pay for an item that will most likely never arrive.

Instead, if buying locally, always try to exchange the money and the item at the same time.

Make sure you’re in a public place and that you’re accompanied by someone you know.

Make sure you get proof of postage and a tracking number if the item is being sent by someone else.

Unfortunately, this does not guarantee that the item will arrive as described, so make an effort to obtain photographic evidence of the item being sent.

When purchasing used items, you must always err on the side of caution.

When buying or selling items on Marketplace, you want to make sure you’re not being taken advantage of.

Buyers can feel safe using services like PayPal because they will investigate any claims on your behalf.

They also provide sellers with security.

But only if you use the proper payment method.

If the people you’re paying are strangers, don’t use the ‘friends and family’ method because you won’t be protected.

Take advantage of the ‘goods and…

