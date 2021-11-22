Never text an iPhone photo without first using the’meta trick.’

Never text a photo from your iPhone without first performing the’meta trick.’

TEXTING photos taken on your iPhone to people poses a significant risk unless THESE settings are changed.

That’s because your iPhone photos may contain hidden information about where you live, work, and visit frequently.

It’s called metadata, and it’s stored in all of the photos you send over iMessage, including those to strangers.

Here’s how to prevent your iPhone from saving your location to your camera photos so you can safely share them.

Metadata is a type of data that describes and provides information about files such as images, videos, and documents.

When it comes to iPhone photos, metadata about the time it was taken, the location of the shot, and other details are stored within the file.

It allows you to organize your photos on your phone in different ways, such as chronologically or by the locations where they were taken.

It also allows iOS to create “Memories” video montages of your vacations that are saved in the “For You” section of Photos.

The problem is that that information is still stored on photos sent via Apple services like iMessage and AirDrop.

If you send your snaps to someone else, they can easily read your metadata.

With just a few taps, they can find out where you live, work, or visit frequently.

In the device settings, you can tell your iPhone not to save metadata on images and videos.

Thankfully, your location and other metadata are removed from images uploaded to social media, so anything you post on Facebook or Instagram is safe.

By swiping up on any image in your Photos, you can see the approximate location where it was taken.

Your iPhone will also show you the time and date the photo was taken, the device it was taken on, the file size, and other information.

You can also view this information by tapping the information (i) button beneath your photo.

Here’s how to get rid of location information from an image:

When taking photos, you can also tell your iPhone not to save your location data.

a)

Open the Settings app on your phone.

2. If you’re looking for something to

Go to “Privacy” and then “Location Services.”

3. If you’re looking for a

Tap “Camera” after scrolling down.

a)

Choose “Never.”

