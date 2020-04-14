New AAA PS4 Game Releases Are Quickly Starting to Slow Down

Grim reading

2020 was supposed to be one of the best years of the PlayStation 4 generation, a true swansong for Sony’s current-gen console. But then the Coronavirus came along and turned those hopes and dreams on their head. It’s currently Tuesday 14th April 2020, Final Fantasy VII Remake has just released, and we’re now staring down the barrel of a very, very barren couple of months in terms of big AAA game releases. The Last of Us: Part II and Marvel’s Iron Man VR have both been delayed indefinitely, and we expect Ghost of Tsushima to join them before too long.

These are unprecedented times, of course — COVID-19 has completely wiped out human interaction outside of the home, meaning developers cannot congregate on a daily basis to continue work on their games. So, what do we actually have to look forward to? Predator: Hunting Grounds and Trials of Mana both launch on PS4 in 10 days time, while John Wick Hex arrives in early May. The Wonderful 101 Remastered and Saints Row The Third Remastered round out next month…and then that’s sort of it when it comes to titles with confirmed release dates. It’s not until September that we can point towards a solid day to expect large scale video games to release with Marvel’s Avengers and Cyberpunk 2077.

Again, this is most definitely not the fault of the hard-working studios themselves, but the upcoming months may have to be a stretch of time where you focus on your backlog like never before. Could indie games rescue the release calender? We’ll have to wait and see. What PS4 games do you plan on playing for the first time or revisiting during this downtime? Share your list in the comments below.