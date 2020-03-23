New Animal Crossing: New Horizons Shirts Are Available At Amazon–Check Them Out

While you’re working to perfect your villager’s look in Animal Crossing: New Horizons for Switch, you can also update your own wardrobe with some appropriately themed T-shirts, long sleeves, and hoodies. Nintendo has added a bunch of cute new apparel to its Animal Crossing Amazon shop. Check out all of the best new items below, which are just a small sampling of the Animal Crossing-themed products you can buy to express your New Horizons love.

This women’s V-Neck features 35 Animal Crossing character faces and is available in four colors: navy, baby blue, sapphire, and pink.

While you scramble to get your hands on all six fruits in New Horizons, why not grab a shirt showing off each fruit and the two tree species? I have to say, it is a tad weird that the fruit is labeled on the shirt. The shirt is available in men’s, women’s, and youth fits and in seven different colors, including black, royal blue, and cranberry.

Does anyone else find it weird that twins Timmy and Tommy Nook were forced to join their uncle for his island life experiment? They also call him “fearless leader,” which is a bit strange if you ask me. They seem happy, at least. You can grab this T-shirt featuring a Nook family portrait in men’s, women’s, and youth sizes. It comes in white, baby blue, lemon, heather gray, and pink.

You can also get the Nook family portrait graphic on a pullover hoodie for $48. The unisex hoodie only comes in heather gray, though.

This shirt is pretty cool because it has a big Animal Crossing logo and faces of villagers around the portrait of a generic villager. The downside is that your villager most likely doesn’t look like this. It would be cool if Nintendo offered a make-your-own T-shirt option where you could customize the villager graphic to match your character in the game. The portrait tee comes in men’s, women’s, and youth sizes and has six colors to choose from, including navy, white, and baby blue. A long sleeve with the same graphic is available for $32.