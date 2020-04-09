New Anime On Funimation In April 2020: One Piece, Fruits Basket, And More

If you’ve been looking for the right time to get into anime, your moment has arrived. Funimation has exactly what you’re looking for in the upcoming month. Check out everything arriving to the streaming service for April below.

Since there is plenty of time to watch whatever you want, why not dive head-first into One Piece? New episodes of the pirate-themed adventure arrive this month, and you only have to get through around 900 episodes to catch up! That’s roughly 360 hours of content, which is 15 full days of adventures!

Funimation recently grabbed exclusive rights to Kaguya-sama: Love Is War Season 2 and The Millionaire Detective – Balance: UNLIMITED, arriving April 11 and April 9 respectively. Kaguya-sama is a romantic comedy series about two peers who try to find a way to go on a date with each other without asking themselves.

Also arriving is The Millionaire Detective, which follows detective Daisuke Kambe and partner Haru Kato of the Modern Crime Prevention Task Force at the Toyko Metropolian Police Department. They work in a department where only people who’ve caused problems for the police end up. It’s a real odd couple situation, as Daisuke is rich and materialistic and Haru believes money isn’t everything.

If you’re interested in more streaming service news, check out what’s coming to Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Shudder, and Quibi for the month of April as well.