New Apple iOS and iPadOS 13.6.1 Finally Fixes iPhone ‘Green Tint’ Error and Auto-Delete Issue

A new Apple update is currently released on Wednesday, Aug. 12. Apple iOS and iPadOS 13.6.1 patch is now ready to be downloaded. Finally, this update fixes the most irritating problems of iPhone users, the ‘Green Tint’ and the auto-delete issue. Here’s how to update your iPhone, Mac, or iPad.

One of the most common problems that Apple users have is the device’s auto-delete function. This is when Apple runs a quick check-up, finds unnecessary system files, and automatically chooses to delete it once system storage is full.

Now, the latest update will fix this problem. According to MacRumors and Apple Insider, iOS 13.6.1 will fix the most irritating problems of an Apple owner. This includes the auto-delete of system files, even the infamous ‘Green tint’ problem on iPhones.

Some of the fixes include:

This update is available on all eligible Apple devices. Some features however are not available in other regions.

An unusual green tint issue is a common problem on smartphones, including iPhones. At the start of June, Mac Rumors first reported this iPhone ‘green tint’ issue that some Redditors complain about.

At the time, Apple had not yet released updates on fixing this issue. Apple owners described the problem when they use iPhone Dark Mode or Night Shift. Once they open the device, a green tint will be visible on their screen for a few seconds then returns to its normal display.

On the recent iOS update, Apple noted that a ‘thermal management issue’ will be fixed by the update, which seemed to be the ‘green tint’ issue.

Like the regular updating of Apple devices, the new iOS patch is as easy as you think it is. If you’re still new with this process, here’s how you can update your Apple iPhone, iPad, or even Mac laptop.

iOS 13.6.1, iPadOS 13.6.1, and macOS 10.15.6 Supplemental Update should now be available for all users to download from Settings or the Mac App Store.

To manually access the updates, go to Settings > General > Software Update.

This update may not be the end of the latest patches that Apple will be releasing before this fall, since the iOS 14 is coming. So let’s better wait first.

