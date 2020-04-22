New Borderlands 3 Revenge Of The Cartels Event Starts This Week

Following its Guns, Love, and Tentacles campaign expansion, Borderlands 3 is getting another seasonal event. Revenge of the Cartels is free, providing a limited-time opportunity to earn loot and rewards. The event begins April 23, launching alongside other changes rolling out with Mayhem Mode 2.0, and will continue until June 4.

As detailed in a Gearbox blog post, Revenge of the Cartels adds a brand-new area to Borderlands 3 called Villa Ultraviolet. The new locale will introduce never-before-seen enemy types, limited-time challenges, and new legendary loot. However, you won’t be able to immediately visit Villa Ultraviolet on April 23–you’ll need to complete a few side missions first.

Come April 23, Maurice will add a new, repeatable quest to his job board on Sanctuary III. The quest will send you out to fight Cartel Operatives across multiple planets–defeat them and you’ll earn Hideout Coordinates. Collect enough and you’ll be able to travel to Villa Ultraviolet, the home of crime boss Joey Ultraviolet.

Like past seasonal events, Revenge of the Cartels adds limited-time in-game challenges to Borderlands 3. There are 18 in total, and completing them will net you exclusive rewards. These rewards are listed below.