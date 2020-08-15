New Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5 Gun Statistics: How AN-94 and ISO SMG Rank in ‘Quickest to Kill’

Season 5 of Call of Duty: Warzone has brought a lot of changes with the newly laid out map, the operators and two new guns. The AN-94 assault rifle and ISO SMG are the latest weapons to be added for players to build their favourite loadouts around. But, how do they match up to other guns in the game?

Analysing the statistics – such as the average damage, damage per second, aim down sight speed – leading esports bookmakers Unikrn have calculated how quickly the newest additions to the Warzone arsenal can kill max shield opponents.

The research has also compared them to the other assault rifles and SMGs that the game has to offer.

The AN-94

With a lot of hype around the new weapons that could be entering Warzone in Season 5, Activision settled on the Russian AN-94 as their assault rifle addition.

The hyperburst feature of the gun offers something different to other rifles with it releasing its first two rounds in quick succession before unloading its clip. This gives it an advantage of getting the first shots on an opponent.

However, after crunching the numbers, it appears the base level AN-94 doesn’t rank too well among other ARs. To kill a low health opponent, it’s one of the best with its quickburst feature, but for a full health, armoured up enemy with 250HP it kills at 1.01 seconds.

That makes it the slowest assault rifle to kill, according to the stats.

The ISO SMG

Stated as a rival to the Fennec by Activision, it doesn’t quite live up to the same expectations statistically, however there are similarities.

With a relatively high fire rate, the lightweight ISO has been popular with players so far. Nevertheless, when it comes to Average Time To Kill (TTK), like the AN-94 – it doesn’t boast great numbers.

The base level ISO is actually the joint slowest SMG to kill fully armoured up enemies in Warzone. To take on a fully stacked opponent, it would take on average 0.85 seconds, joint bottom of the list with the Striker 45.

A spokesperson for Unikrn: “Being able to kill opponents quickly in Warzone is the difference between winning and losing a game. Wasting time putting bullets into opponents is only delaying players finding strong vantage points and better positions on the map.

“The latest guns to feature in Season 5, the AN-94 and ISO, had a lot of hype around them before the update last week, but going by the base level stats they don’t appear to perform as well as the likes of the FAL or Fennec, which may be better options for players.”