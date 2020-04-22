New Control Update Tweaks Evading Invincibility Frames, Full Patch Notes Revealed

Developer Remedy Entertainment has released a small update for Control on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One that makes one vital quality-of-life improvement. We’ve compiled the full patch notes below.

Previously, protagonist Jesse Faden lacked invincibility when evading. This made dodging seem negligible in the face of heated combat, but Remedy has rectified this problem with Control’s latest update. The studio has fixed that issue, giving Jesse back those all-important iFrames so that she remains invulnerable while dodging.

Elsewhere, the patch tweaks the difficulty of the side mission “Jesse Faden Starring in Swift Platform” so that it’s easier to complete, addresses an issue where Marshall may disappear during The Foundation DLC’s final boss, fixes a problem where the Golden Cube in the Astral Toilet does not respawn if Jesse throws it away, and more.

Control’s first DLC expansion, The Foundation, is now available on PC and PlayStation 4. It is currently scheduled to hit Xbox One on June 25. In our review of The Foundation DLC, we said, “As with the combat, The Foundation is not necessarily a massive shake-up of what works well in Control, but it is a meaningful next chapter that continues to push the game and its story forward.”

