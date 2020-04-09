New Cyberpunk 2077 faction protects sex workers from violence

CD Projekt Red’s social media accounts have been fairly quiet since January’s announcement that Cyberpunk 2077 would be delayed, pushing mostly merchandise and a few odd updates. Until Wednesday, that is.

The company has just revealed a brand new faction. Formed in the year 2076, The Mox is a militant group actively working to protect sex workers from violence and abuse.

The Mox are among the first all-new factions created for Cyberpunk 2077. Many other factions, including the Netwatch and the Voodoo Boys, existed in the original tabletop universe created by Mike Pondsmith in the 1980s. CD Projekt remixed those other factions, updating them to meet the needs of their narrative and the evolving timeline of the Cyberpunk universe. But The Mox is something completely new.

“Formed in 2076 after the death of Elizabeth ‘Lizzie’ Borden, a strip club owner & ex-prostitute who treated her workers fairly and defended them from violent clients,” CD Projekt said in a tweet. “The Mox refer to themselves as ‘those who protect working girls and guys’ from violence and abuse.”

Pondsmith’s own development company, R. Talsorian Games, has been working closely with CD Projekt to keep the universe faithful to the original. It went so far as to collaborate on the Cyberpunk Red Jumpstart Kit tabletop RPG starter set, which contains a timeline connecting the 1980s version to the upcoming video game. A full-fledged sourcebook is also in development, and R. Talsorian Games has actively promoted it with its own social media campaign called Countdown to the Dark Future.

Looks like our partners at @CDPROJEKTRED are giving us some new Countdown to the Dark Future, 2077 style! https://t.co/qH2eTbSRrM

The game is coming to Google Stadia, PlayStation 4, Windows PC, and Xbox One. A version is also being made for the Xbox Series X, but no release date for that port has been announced.

