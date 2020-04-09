New Dave Bautista Movie Skipping Theaters For Amazon Prime

With the global COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic keeping theaters closed around the country indefinitely, yet another movie is skipping the big screen altogether. Dave Bautista’s family-friendly comedy My Spy was originally scheduled to hit theaters last year in August, but was pushed back several times, eventually landing on April 10, 2020. Now, Variety reports that it will be going directly to Amazon Prime at an as-of-yet unannounced date.

The movie features Bautista as an undercover super-spy sent to surveil a family only to have his cover blown by a nine-year-old played by Chloe Coleman (Big Little Lies). After she discovers Bautista’s hidden camera, she convinces (read: blackmails) him to teach her spycraft via pinky-promise. The movie’s trailer promises some over-the-top action mixed with Kindergarten Cop-esque slapstick comedy. Bautista and Coleman are joined by Ken Jeong (Community) and Kristen Schall (Bob’s Burgers). It is directed by Peter Segal (Get Smart) and written by Jon and Erich Hoeber (Red).

My Spy joins a growing list of films expediting their digital releases or forgoing theaters altogether, like Artemis Fowl, which will be heading directly for Disney+.