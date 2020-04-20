New DC comic books return to stores on April 28

After a month’s absence, due to a major interruption in their distribution pipeline, DC Comics will resume publishing monthly issues in April. The company announced the first three weeks of a new, reduced schedule in a press release today.

“After surveying more than 2,000 stores across the U.S. and Canada,” reads the release, “it became clear that many comic book store owners are finding new and creative ways to get books to the fans who want them.”

Related

When DC announced that it would pause releases on all of its print comics on March 28, the company also indicated that it would be looking into alternate distribution models. That statement came days after Diamond Comic Distributors — exclusive product distributor for DC, Marvel Comics, Image Comics, Dark Horse Comics, and more — announced that it would be closing its warehouses until further notice due to coronavirus-related shutdowns. Diamond announced today that it was tentatively planning a “mid- to late-May” return to function.

Here are the new books DC plans to release:

Daphne gains a new ally as she continues to wrestle with the malevolent forces within her!

The unbelievable finale to Si Spurrier and Bilquis Evely’s epic tale from the Sandman Universe!

Classic stories from the world of The Dark Knight, plus an all-new chapter of the original story “Concrete Jungle,” by Mark Russell (Exit Stage Left: The Snagglepuss Chronicles) and Ryan Benjamin!