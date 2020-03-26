New Division 2 Update Is Out Now, Patch Notes Listed

The latest update for The Division 2’s Warlords of New York expansion is now live, following three-hours of downtime for server maintenance. The patch notes are here, too–they’re listed below.

The update retunes health and armor values across the board for enemies and allies. This includes a reduction in damage output for all enemies and NPCs, reduced health and armor for elite enemies, and an increase in health and armor for Heroic and Legendary enemies.It also changes Seasonal Manhunts to allow all players to receive progress towards their goals at Normal difficulty or above, regardless of what difficulty was set by the group leader.

The patch increases the drop rate for Coyote’s Mask on higher difficulties. The developers also say that they’re “looking into” giving the item to players who are Season Rank 35 or higher and do not already have it.

The Division 2’s Warlords of New York expansion added new maps to the game’s New York City environment and a totally-overhauled gear and power system, as well as raising the level cap to 40. It costs $30.

Full patch notes below:

Developer Note: The game was tuned in a way that playing the exact same enemy composition at higher difficulties and higher player counts would match to the expected gear of that difficulty and extra players added. However, since the game also adds more Elites and Veterans to accommodate higher difficulty and player counts, this caused tuning to overcompensate health and damage higher than intended. We are thus lowering many of these values.

Developer Note: We still intend Heroic and Legendary to be very challenging. Therefore, we are increasing the base difficulty to account for the health reductions for co-op scaling. Compared to now this means Heroic and Legendary will be a bit harder for solo players and 2-player groups, 3-player difficulty will stay roughly the same, and 4-player difficulty will be easier.

Lvl 30 WT1-WT5 Content

Developer Note: Pre-Warlords of New York content has lower maximum values to weapon damage, skill damage, and armor (etc.) than level 31+ content so difficulty is now tuned separately for pre-expansion world tier content.

PvP Balance Changes:

Skills

Developer Note: These changes should make the Cluster Seeker Mine feel a bit more responsive.