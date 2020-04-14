New Dune Movie Images Reveal More Of The Cast, Including Oscar Isaac And Jason Momoa

The upcoming adaptation of Frank Herbert’s classic sci-fi novel Dune is one of 2020’s most anticipated movies, and unlike many of the year’s big films, the December release date means we have a good chance of actually seeing it on time. Following yesterday’s first Dune image, some more pictures have been released.

The images come via Vanity Fair. They show several of the main cast, on the desert planet of Arrakis. There’s star Timothy Chalamet as Paul Atreides once more, plus Rebecca Ferguson as Lady Jessica, Josh Brolin as Gurney Halleck, Zendaya as Chani, Jason Momoa as Duncan Idaho, Javier Bardem as Stilgar, and Oscar Isaac as Duke Leto Atreides. Check Chalamet and Ferguson below, and rest over at Vanity Fair:

There’s still a number of high-profile names that we haven’t seen images of yet, including Stellan Skarsgård (Baron Vladimir Harkonnen) and Dave Bautista (Glossu Rabban). Dune is directed by Denis Villeneuve (Blade Runner 2049, Arrival) and hits theaters on December 18. This is the first of two Dune movies–it only adapts the first half of Herbert’s book, with Villeneuve set to return to make the second film.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Chalamet spoke about filming the Arrakis scenes in Jordan, where the high temperatures made acting in the book’s iconic black suits (known as ‘stillsuits’) difficult. “I remember going out of my room at 2 a.m., and it being probably 100 degrees,” he said. “The shooting temperature was sometimes 120 degrees. They put a cap on it out there, if it gets too hot. I forget what the exact number is, but you can’t keep working. [But] in a really grounded way, it was helpful to be in the stillsuits and to be at that level of exhaustion.”

Dune was previously adapted for the big screen in 1984 by David Lynch. That movie starred Kyle McLachlan, Patrick Stewart, and Sting, and while it was a commercial failure, it has since gained a cult following. The Sci-fi Channel (since re-branded Syfy) also produced a Dune mini-series in the early 2000s.