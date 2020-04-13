New Episode Of Tiger King Is On Netflix Right Now

Watched all of Tiger King and left wanting more? The good news is that Netflix has delivered. A new episode of Tiger King, or rather an aftershow titled “The Tiger King And I,” is available now on Netflix, featuring actor and comedian Joel McHale interviewing some of the show’s main characters.

The Tiger King special was seemingly rushed into production after the show became one of Netflix’s most successful series’ ever. The special was announced on April 9 for an April 12 release. The new episode features interviews with Jeff and Lauren Lowe, fan-favorite Saff, Erik Cowie, John Finlay, John Reinke, and Rick Kirkham, all speaking over webcam from their own homes.

Notably, Carole Baskin and Doc Antle don’t appeared in the new episode, though that fact isn’t so surprising since both have since put out their own statements refuting what was depicted in the documentary. You can read Carole’s Refuting Tiger King post here, while Doc told his side of the story on radio.

The show has become hugely popular, and may have even lured in more viewers than Netflix cornerstones like Stranger Things and Ozark, according to Comicbook.com. Tiger King has caused the resurrection of a missing persons case in Florida, as well as a whole lot of memes.