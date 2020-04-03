New Final Fantasy VII Remake Trailer Is Full of Characters and Combat

Beware of spoilers

It still feels surreal to say that Final Fantasy VII Remake will be releasing on PlayStation 4 in just a weeks time. Announced all the way back at E3 2015, one of the most memorable moments of the generation, Square Enix will finally deliver the first part in its gigantic project to revitalize the 1997 JRPG masterpiece. The finish line is clearly in sight, so the Japanese publisher has decided to release one final trailer before it launches, which you can check out above.

Spoilers are ahead, however. The footage details some late-game cutscenes that you might want to experience for yourself. What we’ve got here is a huge focus on characterization alongside snippets of that excellent combat system. Don’t forget to return to Push Square next week for the Final Fantasy VII Remake PS4 review.

