New Floating Apple Store Set to Open in Marina Bay Sands, Singapore: This is How it Could Look Like

Apple is set to open its third physical store in Singapore, located at Marina Bay Sands. The first one is standing at the Orchard Road, while the other set at Jewel Changi Airport. As of now, the iPhone company has not detailed the physical design of the retail store, but officially confirms that the store would have a one-of-a-kind structure, unlike their other stores around the globe.

Imagine entering an Apple Store– full of iPhones, iPad, Mac Book, etc– while you’re in the middle of a huge bay. That is how Apple is set to bring their products to its Singaporean customers in the Asian city.

For the third time, the big tech company is scheduled to create their retail store in one of the most visited cities in Asia.

This store, however, is not like any of the Apple stores in the world. It has its very unique design structure, in a very distinct location.

According to the official announcement, the third store would be located ‘by the Bay.’ 9to5Mac noted that the Apple structure in Marina Bay Sands would be an orb or dome-like spherical design that would be floating in the middle of the Bay.

There are still no images of the actual store, but it is expected that the opening date of the store would be sooner than later.

“Apple Marina Bay Sands will be at the heart of creativity, a place we’ve made for you to capture your ideas and passions. It will be a space for you to explore, connect and create something new. We can’t wait to see where your imagination takes you,” said on the announcement.

9to5Mac also noted that:

“During the day, the store’s glass panels reflect the towering skyline of the Downtown Core and motion of the rippling water.

At night, the sphere glows with a gentle warmth, evoking the design of traditional lanterns carried during Singapore’s

Mid-Autumn Festival.”

In 2017, Apple opened its first Singapore-based retail store in the city. It was located at one of the most busiest parts of the city called Orchard Road.

As usual, Apple has adopted its principle of supporting clean environment for their store due to Orchard Road’s 16 interior trees. It stands in front of a 120-foot glass facade wherein the main store is positioned.

Want to visit the third store in Singapore?

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Jamie Pancho

ALSO READ: First Apple Store In Singapore Will Run Entirely On Solar Power