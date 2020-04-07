New Frozen Shorts Are Being Created And Released By Disney’s Animators From Their Homes

Fans of Disney’s Frozen should keep an eye on Disney Animation’s social media over the next few weeks. Disney’s animators, who are now working from home, are working on new Olaf shorts to be released weekly, with Josh Gad recording his lines from his own home.

The first short, “Fun With Snow,” is available now, and is embedded below. It’s pretty simple, and less than a minute long, but it’s cute. This installment is credited to animator Hyrum Osmond.

These shorts will also be available on the Magical Moments section of Disney’s website. They’re completely free to watch, and should keep fans of Olaf (young and old) happy.

Frozen 2 is now available on Disney Plus, too, if you’re after more Frozen. You can also watch Onward, the new Pixar movie, through the streaming service now.