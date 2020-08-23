New Gotham Knights screenshots show off the playable characters in the Bat-Family

With Batman seemingly gone, these four step up.
What you need to know
- Gotham Knights is a third-person action-RPG being developed by Warner Bros. Montreal.
- The plot kicks off with the apparent death of Batman, as the Bat-Family is forced to take over the defense of Gotham.
- WB Games has released high-quality screenshots of playable characters Robin, Red Hood, Nightwing and Batgirl.
After months of teases and speculation, Warner Bros. Montreal’s Gotham Knights was revealed during yesterday’s DC Fandome event. This game kicks off with Batman apparently dying and as a result, the Bat-Family has to save Gotham from supervillains like Mr. Freeze and the mysterious Court of Owls.
WB Games released some screenshots of these four heroes which you can check out below. You can click or tap on each screenshot to enlarge them.
Unlike Rocksteady Games’ Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, Gotham Knights is not set in the Arkham universe, despite the many apparent similarities. Instead, it’s a unique and original setting. The game can be played solo or in two-player co-op, with Robin, Red Hood, Nightwing and Batgirl all having unique progression with differing skills and abilities to upgrade and unlock.
Gotham Knights is coming to Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PC, PS4 and PS5. It’s set to release at some point in 2021. We’ll be sure to provide further updates as more information is revealed on this next game.
