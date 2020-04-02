New High-End Gaming Laptops Revealed By MSI

MSI has revealed its upcoming slate of gaming laptops, which all come equipped with 10th-gen Intel Core processors and Nvidia RTX Super graphics cards. The new laptops include the GS66 Stealth, GE66 Raider, and Creator 17. The company states that these laptops were made with gamers and content creators in mind, with specs that can easily handle tasks like gaming and rendering high-quality video.

The GS66 Stealth is available now for pre-order, while the GE66 Raider and Creator 17 laptops will launch online on April 15. Each laptop comes with a TN display with the option to switch out for an IPS-level panel, which provides brighter and better colours.

Starting at $1,599; available for pre-order now

The GS66 Stealth has a discrete look with an all-black chassis, making it more low-key than most gaming laptops. It can boast up to an i9-10980HK processor with an RTX Super graphics card. Whichever specs you choose, you’ll get a 15.6-inch, 1080p display with a 300Hz refresh rate. Pairing an i9-10980HK with an RTX 2080 Super should produce some impressive results on that 300Hz display. It also comes with two NVMe SSD slots and a per-key RGB-lit gaming keyboard by SteelSeries as well as a Cooler Boost Trinity+ cooling system and a 99.9Whr battery.

Starting at $1,799 on April 15

The GE66 Raider looks more like a gaming laptop than the GS66 Stealth, though it doesn’t stand out as particularly garish. It features the same range of specs as the GS66 Stealth as well, including up to an i9-10980HK processor and RTX 2080 Super as well as the 15.6-inch, 1080p display with the 300Hz refresh rate. It’s all supported by the same 99.9Whr battery and same RGB-lit keyboard. It also boasts an RGB light display on the front of the laptop’s base.

Starts at $1,799 on April 15

MSI’s Creator 17 laptop is more focused on being a great workstation machine for video editors and producers–though it’s also capable of gaming. You can pair it with up to an i7-10875H processor and an RTX Super series graphics card. It features a 17.3-inch, 4K display that’s MiniLED-lit and HDR 1000-capable. It also comes with a white backlit keyboard.