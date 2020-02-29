New Horizons has a Gamecube-style camera option

When Animal Crossing first appeared on GameCube (N64 in Japan) almost two decades ago, it had a normal old top-down camera perspective – but the first game in the series remains the only one with this visual style. Starting with Animal Crossing: Wild World on the Nintendo DS, every single Animal Crossing game has had a “rolling log” camera effect since then.

Although this has its own charm, there are many Animal crossing-Purists who still prefer the look of the first games and have been calling for a return to this style for years. With the coming Animal Crossing: New Horizons going Nintendo finally a compromise that fans of both styles will like.

Off-screen video shows the new function

GameXplain recently uploaded a video that uploaded 20 minutes of off-screen gameplay footage from the upcoming title, which you can see below, from an ongoing PAX East booth. Amidst all the things that show up, the video also confirms that Animal Crossing: New Horizons gives players the opportunity to return to the flat top-down perspective of the original game. All you have to do to switch between the two styles is to press the right analog check mark. From minute 6:10 you can see the function in the following video.

