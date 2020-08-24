New images of Fitbit Versa 3 and Fitbit Sense leak

The first look at Fitbit’s new smartwatches, the Versa 3 and Sense, have leaked, courtesy of WinFuture, showing off the upcoming fitness tracking-focused devices.

The renders don’t provide too much information about what Fitbit fans can expect from the new hardware. There are, however, some immediate changes that 9to5 Google pointed out. For example, it appears that both Versa 3 and Sense will no longer have physical buttons, 9to5 Google reports. Instead, there’s an indented notch on the side that appears to be similar to the pressure-sensitive “inductive button” that the company debuted on the Fitbit Charge 3 back in 2018. The Versa 3 also has “icons for what appear to be voice controls, location/GPS, and water resistance of 50M.”

The Versa 2 was released in September 2019 for $199.99 and was one of the company’s first big forays into the smartwatch market in an attempt to compete with companies like Samsung and Apple. The Verge’s Dan Seifert found that the Versa 2 was “a better Versa and an excellent fitness tracker,” but “not a better smartwatch.”

The leak also shows off the Fitbit Sense, a new smartwatch model. It’s not fully clear what makes the Sense different from the Versa, but 9to5Google speculates based on a new heart icon that it might offer an electrocardiogram built into the device to track heart rate, similar to the Apple Watch.

The renders, which also include a look at the Fitbit Inspire 2 fitness tracker, can be seen on WinFuture.