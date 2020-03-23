New leak says the Huawei P40 Pro will offer 50x zoom, 40W wireless charging

Both the P40 and P40 Pro are tipped to support 40W wired fast charging.
Source: Ishan Agarwal on Twitter
What you need to know
- A new leak has shed more light on the hardware specs of the Huawei P40 series ahead of their official unveiling on March 26.
- The P40 Pro will reportedly come with 50X SuperSensing Zoom and support up to 40W wired as well as wireless fast charging.
- Huawei’s upcoming flagship phone will also have a 6.58-inch curved display with dual hole-punch selfie cameras.
Huawei’s highly-anticipated P40 series flagship phones will finally make their global debut at an online-only event this Thursday. Ahead of the event, leaker Ishan Agarwal has shed more light on the key features of the two Huawei P40 series phones.
Exclusive: #HUAWEIP40Pro ->
-6.58″
-Leica Ultra Vision Quad Cam (50MP+40MP+12MP+ToF)
-Huawei XD Fusion Engine for Pictures
-Front: 32MP+Depth
-50X SuperSensing Zoom w/ Telephoto Stabilisation
-4200mAh, 40W Wired & 40/27W Wireless SuperCharge
-Kirin 990 5Ghttps://t.co/klOMtKlG72 pic.twitter.com/cCrTMXS1QX
— Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) March 21, 2020
According to Agarwal, the P40 Pro will come with a “Leica Ultra Vision” quad-camera setup, featuring a 50MP primary sensor. The high-resolution primary sensor will reportedly be joined by a 40MP telephoto lens, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a time-of-flight sensor. The telephoto lens, if Agarwal’s information is to be believed, will offer 50X “SuperSensing Zoom.” It will also have a 6.58-inch curved display with 32MP dual hole-punch cameras, a 4,200mAh battery, Kirin 990 5G processor, and 40W wired as well as Wireless SuperCharge support.
Best online learning websites for kids: ABCmouse, Reading IQ, & more
The vanilla Huawei P40 is said to feature a smaller 6.1-inch display, with a single hole-punch cutout housing a 32MP selfie camera. At the back of the phone will be a triple-camera setup featuring a 50MP primary sensor, a 16MP secondary sensor, and an 8MP tertiary sensor. It will also feature the same Huawei XD Fusion Engine as the P40 Pro for photography, although the telephoto lens will “only” support up to 30x zoom. Keeping the lights on will be a 3,800mAh battery with 40W wired and 27W wireless charging support.
Get More P30 Pro
Huawei P30 Pro
- Huawei P30 Pro Review
- Best Huawei P30 Pro Cases
- Best Screen Protectors for Huawei P30 Pro
- Best Heavy Duty Cases for Huawei P30 Pro
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Your phone camera doesn’t always need all those megapixels
Anyone paying attention to smartphone specs in recent years may have noticed manufacturers upstaging each other by increasing the megapixel count on their devices. Bigger numbers, bigger sensors and bigger expectations, but all isn’t as it seems once you dig deeper.
Here’s how the 120Hz mode affects battery life on Galaxy S20 series phones
As per a battery test from AnandTech, switching to 120Hz on the Galaxy S20 Ultra or S20+ phones can reduce longevity by up to 25%.
5 reasons why your next phone shouldn’t be a foldable
There are some really intriguing aspects of foldables that may make you consider one the next time you’re due to upgrade your phone. But I’m here to explain why you should temper your expectations and delay buying a foldable for yet another cycle.
The best screen protectors for your Huawei Mate SE
Protect your Huawei Mate SE’s screen with one of these protectors.
Leave a Reply