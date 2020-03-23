New leak says the Huawei P40 Pro will offer 50x zoom, 40W wireless charging

Both the P40 and P40 Pro are tipped to support 40W wired fast charging.

Huawei’s highly-anticipated P40 series flagship phones will finally make their global debut at an online-only event this Thursday. Ahead of the event, leaker Ishan Agarwal has shed more light on the key features of the two Huawei P40 series phones.

Exclusive: #HUAWEIP40Pro ->

-6.58″

-Leica Ultra Vision Quad Cam (50MP+40MP+12MP+ToF)

-Huawei XD Fusion Engine for Pictures

-Front: 32MP+Depth

-50X SuperSensing Zoom w/ Telephoto Stabilisation

-4200mAh, 40W Wired & 40/27W Wireless SuperCharge

-Kirin 990 5Ghttps://t.co/klOMtKlG72 pic.twitter.com/cCrTMXS1QX — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) March 21, 2020

According to Agarwal, the P40 Pro will come with a “Leica Ultra Vision” quad-camera setup, featuring a 50MP primary sensor. The high-resolution primary sensor will reportedly be joined by a 40MP telephoto lens, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a time-of-flight sensor. The telephoto lens, if Agarwal’s information is to be believed, will offer 50X “SuperSensing Zoom.” It will also have a 6.58-inch curved display with 32MP dual hole-punch cameras, a 4,200mAh battery, Kirin 990 5G processor, and 40W wired as well as Wireless SuperCharge support.

The vanilla Huawei P40 is said to feature a smaller 6.1-inch display, with a single hole-punch cutout housing a 32MP selfie camera. At the back of the phone will be a triple-camera setup featuring a 50MP primary sensor, a 16MP secondary sensor, and an 8MP tertiary sensor. It will also feature the same Huawei XD Fusion Engine as the P40 Pro for photography, although the telephoto lens will “only” support up to 30x zoom. Keeping the lights on will be a 3,800mAh battery with 40W wired and 27W wireless charging support.