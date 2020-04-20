New Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Update Coming This Week, Adds Tough New Event Quests

Capcom is releasing another new update for Monster Hunter World’s Iceborne expansion very soon. Title update 13.5 arrives on PS4, Xbox One, and PC on April 23, and it introduces two new monster variants to hunt, along with new equipment to forge.

First, Kulve Taroth is returning as the target of a new Master rank Event Quest. Players will have a chance to slay the Elder Dragon and craft new Master rank hunter and Palico gear with the materials they’ve carved from it. The materials could also be used to upgrade weapons that were obtained from Kulve Taroth Sieges.

In addition to Kulve Taroth, Capcom is also introducing Arch-Tempered Namielle to the game, along with new equipment to craft from the materials it drops. As with Kulve Taroth, Arch-Tempered Namielle will only be available for a limited time as an Event Quest. You can find the Event Quest schedule on the official Monster Hunter website.

In the meantime, Iceborne’s Full Bloom Fest event is underway on all platforms. The event runs until May 7 and gives players a chance to take on special Event Quests and earn seasonal gear for your hunter and Palico. You can read more about the Full Bloom Fest on Capcom’s blog.

The Iceborne expansion has been a big critical and commercial success for Capcom. According to the company, the expansion sold more than 5 million copies as of March 2020. GameSpot awarded it a 9/10 in our Monster Hunter World: Iceborne review, with critic Ginny Woo calling it “a confident step into the future of the franchise.”