New Multiplayer Shooter From League Of Legends Dev Announces Closed Beta, Here’s How To Sign Up

League of Legends developer Riot Games is branching out with multiple new projects, one of which is a free-to-play multiplayer shooter called Valorant. The game remains some time away from official release, but Riot has now announced there will be a closed beta testing period for the game.

This closed beta test will begin on April 7, and you can sign up right now. The beta, at least the first stage of it, will be limited to the United States, Europe, Canada, Russia, and Turkey. More regions could be supported later, but Riot said this is “pending developments with the current COVID-19 pandemic.”

It sounds like you will need a Twitch account to access the beta. To become eligible for the beta, you need to follow the instructions laid out below.

Valorant is a 5v5 multiplayer shooter that gives off Overwatch vibes, for sure. Gunplay is a big part of Valorant, while each character–called an “Agent”–will have special powers and abilities, too. You can check out some Alpha gameplay in the video above.

In addition to Valorant, Riot is working on a digital card game called Legends of Runeterra, in addition to ongoing support for League of Legends.