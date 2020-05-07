New NFC standard gets wireless charging support

The global NFC Forum has approved WLC wireless charging specifications in the new NFC modules. In the future, small devices and wearable gadgets with a single antenna will be able to exchange data over a short distance and charge wirelessly – with power up to 1 W.

Wireless charging with NFC will not be able to compete with the Qi standard due to low power – for smartphones, charging at 1 W will be too slow, so the innovation is more aimed at small devices. The new NFC standard is useful for introducing wireless charging into modern smart watches, bracelets, wireless headphones and other similar gadgets, it will also make them smaller.

The Association did not explain whether NFC WLC wireless charging will be supported by old NFC modules in smartphones, smart watches and other devices, or whether wireless charging will be available only for a new generation of gadgets. Promotions

Many modern wireless headphones and smart watches already have NFC and wireless charging support, but this is implemented using different modules and different standards. The NFC WLC standard gives manufacturers a one-stop solution.