New Nintendo Switch Game Deals For Dragon Ball FighterZ, Little Nightmares, And More

The Nintendo Switch’s Spring Eshop Sale is still going in full force, and now, a new publisher has entered the fray with a slate of discounts on its own games. Bandai Namco comes bearing deals on its large number of anime fighting games, action adventures, and much, much more. The Bandai Namco sale joins Ubisoft and other publishers with some of their own Eshop discounts, and they’re scheduled to run from now until April 28 at 12 AM PT / 3 AM ET.

Bandai Namco deals in a large variety of anime games, from those based on real series to original creations. Some of its most popular fighting games are featured in this sale, including Dragon Ball FighterZ for $15, My Hero One’s Justice for $19.79, and Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy for $20–all three Ninja Storm games are also available at a discount separately. Dragon Ball FighterZ recently started a new season of DLC characters with the fused Saiyan Kefla kicking things off. Other anime games on sale include Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth: Complete Edition for $30, One Piece: Pirate Warriors 3 Deluxe Edition for $12, and Doraemon: Story of Seasons for $35.

The fast-paced, intense action game God Eater 3 is discounted to $30, while the horror platformer Little Nightmares: Complete Edition is $9.89; the quirky roll ’em up Katamari Damacy Reroll is $9.89; and the beloved RPG Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch is $30. Little Nightmares 2 is set for release later this year, so it’s the perfect time to jump into the first game and soak in its creepy atmosphere.

Spring game sales

There are plenty of other deals on the Nintendo Switch’s Eshop, so be sure to check out the full sale for all of the discounts. And if you’re looking for some games to play while you’re stuck at home, be sure to check out the best games, TV, and movies for social distancing.