New On Amazon Prime Video In April 2020: Movies, TV Shows, And Originals

It’s more important than ever right now to be in-the-know when it comes to upcoming releases on streaming services. While we’re all stuck inside during the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic, you’ll be happy to know Amazon Prime Video has plenty coming to your home in April. And if you’re a fan of James Bond, it will be a great month for you.

While No Time To Die’s release has been delayed until November, 007 fans are probably looking to visit old Bond films, and Amazon has a bunch coming on April 1. Many of these movies are already available on Amazon; however, there are 21 movies coming in 4K UHD. You’ll be able to watch many of Bond’s adventures in glorious ultra high definition including Goldeneye, Dr. No, Goldfinger, Live and Let Die, and more.

If Bond isn’t to your liking, Amazon is releasing plenty of other movies you’ll want to check out on April 1 as well: Watch Will Smith fight weird vampire-zombies in I Am Legend. Or see the thrilling Dave Bautista/Jodie Foster movie Hotel Artemis. There are newer movies arriving later in the month as well. The Oscar-nominated movie The Lighthouse lands on April 16 and Rambo: Last Blood on April 10.

Amazon has a few originals coming as well. On April 10, Les Misérables debuts, inspired by the 2005 Parisian riots. This film takes some of the elements of the original play, and adds a modern take to it revolving around classism, ageism, and racism in modern Paris. There is also an Amazon original coming out from the world of science fiction. Releasing April 3, Tales from the Loop is based on the art of Simon Stålenhag. It explores the lives of people who live above “The Loop,” a machine that unlocks the mysteries for the universe.

Below, you’ll find everything coming to Amazon in the upcoming month. If you’re interested in more streaming service news, check out what’s coming to Netflix, Hulu, Shudder, Crackle, and Disney+ for the month of April as well.