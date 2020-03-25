New On Digital Home Release This Week: Birds Of Prey, Bloodshot, And More (March 24)

While we practice social distancing and while many people are out of work due to massive closures during the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic, you’re probably looking for something to watch. Luckily, many movie studios are pushing movies–during their original theatrical window–to the digital market quickly. That means movies that may still be available to watch in theaters can now be watched from the comfort of your couch through services like Vudu, Google Play, iTunes, and more. Here is what is releasing this week.

The biggest release of the week is none other than Birds of Prey–the Harley Quinn movie that got a title change by theaters during its run. It was announced last week it would get an early digital release, so this isn’t much of a surprise. Depending on where you purchase it from, there are eight featurettes to go along with it.

In GameSpot’s review of Birds of Prey, Meg Downey said, “It’s the sort of kinetic, high energy romp that comes with built-in replay value, and proves exactly why Harley Quinn has become such an endearing, beloved character in the pop-culture pantheon. If this is the direction the DCEU is headed, the future’s looking bright.”

Additionally, the Sony/Valiant Entertainment superhero movie Bloodshot arrives this this week as well. You can purchase the movie, which comes with a few special features, now. There are deleted and extended scenes, along with an alternate ending, outtakes, and a couple of featurettes.

In GameSpot’s review of Bloodshot, Mike Rougeau said, “If Vin Diesel and a goofy sci-fi/superhero mash-up premise are enough to get your nanites pumping, then by all means, enjoy. Otherwise, Bloodshot will simply leave you cold.”

Additionally, there are plenty of new rentals this week, including two movies that are technically still in theaters. While the $20 rental fee for the movies The Hunt and The Invisible Man seems a bit steep, that’s still cheaper than you and a friend going to the movie theater to watch it. As someone who rented Invisible Man over the weekend, I can tell you it’s worth it if you want to watch it early. As for cheaper rentals this week, 1917 and Jumanji: The Next Level also debut.

Below, you can find all the digital releases for this week’s movies. All of them are available now through various retailers online, so you should have no problem finding them. For more ways to kill time while you’re at home, check out what’s coming to Netflix this week.