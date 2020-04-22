New On Netflix In May 2020: More Movies, Anime, TV Shows, And Originals

While the COVID-19 global pandemic has many people stuck at home, we’re all watching a lot more Netflix right now. Luckily, the streaming service won’t be delaying any of its upcoming original content, so it’s business as usual. So it’s time to take a look ahead to plan your binge-watch schedule and see what’s coming to Netflix in May. Also, find out what’s leaving Netflix in May here.

On May 1, Netflix is releasing plenty of movies you’ll want to watch again. Celebrate a couple of the greatest time travel movies of all time, as you will be able to watch the adventures of Marty McFly almost hooking up with his mother in Back to the Future. Then, visit the far future of 2015 in Back to the Future II. Sadly, the third movie in the franchise will not be available. Additionally, you can check out the first three Underworld movies if you’re into something a bit more action-packed.

If you’re interested in anime–or something resembling anime–there are a couple selections to keep your eye on. First, on May 7, Season 2 of Scissor Seven arrives. The series follows a hairdresser who moonlights as a hit man. Does that found bizarre enough for you? Also, on May 28, Dorohedoro is coming to Netflix. The post-apocalyptic story is about Caiman, who was cursed by a wizard that gave him the head of a lizard. However, he has amnesia and is trying to remember his former life. He and a friend go on an adventure to hunt down sorcerers in this violent story.

Finally, on May 12, Netflix is digging back into the world of interactive television with Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy Vs. the Reverend. The one-shot special will have viewers make decisions for Kimmy as she is about to marry a prince, but has to foil a reverend’s evil plot.

