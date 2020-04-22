New On Netflix This Week: Two Seasons Of Bleach, More Anime, Movies, TV, And Originals

There are few things more important right now than finding out what’s coming to your favorite streaming service. While we’re all stuck at home, knowing what’s headed to a TV screen near you can give you something to look forward to. Below, you’ll find everything new arriving to Netflix this week and a few of our recommendations as well.

Everyone could use a laugh right now, and who better to make you laugh than Thomas Middleditch (Silicon Valley) and Ben Schwartz (Sonic The Hedgehog)? The two frequent improvisers and guests on the Comedy Bang Bang podcast have a new series debuting on April 21 called Middleditch & Schwartz. The improv comedy show features the two comedians as they take prompts from the audience and create ridiculous scenes. And while some may make thing improv is a bit hokey at times, their appearances on the previously mentioned CBB podcast prove these two bring something unique to the table.

For those of you looking to add some more anime to your lives, Seasons 4 and 5 of Bleach are coming to Netflix on April 21. Titled “The Assault” and “The Bount,” respectively, the series follows Ichigo Kurosaki, a high school student who receives the powers of a Soul Reaper–which helps in the transition of life to the afterlife. The anime is based on the Tite Kubo manga of the same name.

Finally, if you’re looking for something to celebrate 4/20, Cooked with Cannabis arrives on Monday. The name says it all. It’s people cooking, with marijuana. If you’re looking for more films to celebrate the holiday, check out this list of 4/20 movies to stream.

Below, you’ll find everything coming to Netflix this week, and for more streaming news, check out everything coming to Hulu and Disney+ for the month of May. And speaking of things you should be watching, consider listening to GameSpot’s weekly TV series and movies-focused podcast, You Should Be Watching. With new episodes premiering every Wednesday, you can watch a video version of the podcast over on GameSpot Universe or listen to audio versions on Spotify, Stitcher, Google Play, and Apple Podcasts.