New PC Games Flash Sale Features Borderlands 3, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, More

In recent weeks, it’s been easy to find discounts on games across PC, Xbox One, PS4, and Switch thanks to a myriad of spring sales and publisher sales. Spring sales are winding down now, but Fanatical is keeping the deals going with a 48-hour Insanity Sale on PC games that’s live now until April 22 at 7 AM PT / 10 AM ET. The flash sale includes discounts on more than 50 games, including Borderlands 3 for $26.39, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Ultimate Edition for $33.59, and Grand Theft Auto V for $12.89.

This isn’t the first time Fanatical has hosted the Insanity Sale. If you’re unfamiliar with the sale, here’s how it works. Some deals are available for the entire duration of the sale–Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, for example–while others, like Borderlands 3 and Grand Theft Auto V, are only live for a limited time. Multiple new deals are added to the sale every hour, and you can check the clock at the top of the store page to see when the next deal will drop. Each game on sale also has a handy countdown clock letting you know when the deal ends, and preview images hint at the next five deals ahead of their start times.

In addition to the aforementioned deals, you can save big on Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night ($22), Far Cry 5 ($12), and more. You can check out the best deals below, which we will continue to update as games are cycled in and out of the sale. Be sure to visit Fanatical for the full sale and details on when each deal ends.

Most games featured in Fanatical’s Insanity Sale can be claimed on Steam, but a few are redeemed through publisher clients–make sure to confirm before you buy. Fanatical isn’t the only PC storefront hosting deals right now. GameStop is also offering up to 70% off on Take-Two Interactive titles on PC. However, Fanatical is besting GameStop’s prices.

*denotes deals that run until the end of the sale