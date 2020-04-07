New PC Games Sale Has Major Discounts On The Best RPGs, Shooters, And More

Keeping busy and entertained while stuck at home can be a difficult task, but thankfully, there have been a lot of sales on video games. The latest from Green Man Gaming discounts a lot of Bethesda games, including some of the best RPGs, action games, and more. Some of the games included in this sale are redeemable on Steam, while others require the Bethesda.net launcher, such as Fallout 76. At the moment, Fallout 76 is only $18.38, and if you buy it and link your Bethesda.net and Steam accounts before April 12, you’ll get a copy of the Steam version for free when it launches on April 14.

Bethesda’s beloved RPGs are featured, including Skyrim Special Edition for $18.40, Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition for $5.52, and Fallout 4 for $8.28. You can also pick up Fallout 4: GOTY Edition for $18.21, which includes all of the DLC. If you already own the base game, then you can snag Fallout 4’s season pass for $18.40.

If you’re looking for something more action-focused, you can pick up Doom for $5.52 or Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus for $11.04. Arkane’s excellent, immersive action games are also on sale. Dishonored 2 is currently $9.20, Dishonored: Death of the Outsider is $6.90, and Prey is $9.20. If you want to pick up an awesome bundle, you can grab the Dishonored: Complete Collection for $22.08–it comes with the entire series, including the original Dishonored.

There are also a number of discounts on VR games and one of the best action-horror games of the last few years–The Evil Within 2 for $9.20. The Bethesda Easter Sale runs through April 14, and you can see the full sale at Green Man Gaming. If you’re interested in more great offers, you should check out all of the free games you can claim right now and keep forever.