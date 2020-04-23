New Pokémon anime season will premiere in the US on Netflix

Netflix is adding the latest season of the Pokémon anime, known outside Japan as Pokémon Journeys: The Series, to its lineup in June thanks to a collaboration with The Pokémon Co. International. The series will debut in the U.S. on Netflix on June 12, when the first 12 episodes will arrive on the platform.

Episodes after the initial dozen will be added quarterly for the rest of the season, Netflix said Thursday in a news release. The company also revealed the first international trailer on Thursday. You can watch it embedded above.

“With their tremendous reach and ability for fans to enjoy content anytime and anywhere, Netflix is the ideal partner to premiere new episodes of the beloved animated Pokémon series in the U.S.,” Emily Arons, senior vice president of international business at The Pokémon Co. International, said. “We can’t wait for Pokémon fans of all ages to continue discovering the spirit of adventure and friendship in Pokémon Journeys: The Series, our newest season coming to Netflix this June.”

Pokémon Journeys: The Series debuted in Japan in November. It follows beloved Pokémon trainer Ash Ketchum as he heads off to see different regions of the world. Of course, Pikachu is along for the ride. Here’s the full synopsis from Netflix:

Pokémon Trainer Ash Ketchum has a new plan: see the world! But first, he and his partner Pikachu are headed to the opening of the Cerise Laboratory, a research facility dedicated to uncovering the mysteries of Pokémon in every region. Ash meets Goh, another boy with boundless curiosity about Pokémon, and both are overjoyed when Professor Cerise asks them to become official research fellows. With Ash as determined as ever to become a Pokémon Master, and Goh aiming to catch one of every Pokémon (including the Mythical Mew), our heroes are in for adventure and excitement as they explore the wide world of Pokémon!

The series will also feature a theme song by Walk off the Earth, a Canadian indie band popular on YouTube (and elsewhere) for its cover songs.