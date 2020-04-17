New PS4 Update 7.50 Is Out Now But It Doesn’t Do Much

The newest PlayStation 4 system update has arrived, but don’t get your hopes up for any big changes or improvements. The new 7.50 update is focused only on improving system performance.

The patch notes are one line long: “This system software update improves system performance.”

The arrival of this new system update comes just after Sony launched a “Play at Home” initiative. As part of this, users can grab two very excellent exclusives for free: Journey and Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection. These games are free to download (and keep forever) until May 5.

Sony also established a $10 million fund to help independent developers who are facing challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In other news, Sony has begun slowing the download speeds on the PSN to help bolster internet reliability. As a result, downloads for these free games–and any other purchase on the PlayStation Store–will take a little longer than expected.

Sony’s next home console, the PlayStation 5, is scheduled for release later this year. The next-generation console’s supply will be constrained at launch, according to a report. The same report said the console will cost between $500 and $550 USD, and that the system may be sold at a loss.