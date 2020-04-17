New Remnant: From the Ashes DLC coming in late April

Remnant: From the Ashes will get new DLC, Swamps of Corsus, for Windows PC on April 28, publisher Perfect World Entertainment announced today. The new DLC will add a bunch of new content, including “three powerful weapons and mods, four challenging side dungeons, epic bosses and enemies and more.”

Swamps of Corsus will also bring “Survival Mode,” which is described as a “rogue-like game mode” in the news release. Players will begin the mode without armor (or clothing at all, really) and weapons to “fight for survival” as they acquire gear and “over 50 new armor skins.”

A teaser trailer was posted to YouTube on Tuesday. The DLC is considered “the toughest challenge yet,” according to the trailer.

There’s no release date for the DLC on Xbox One and PlayStation 4 — Perfect World said it’s coming “at a later date.” Swamps of Corsus will cost $9.99 on Windows PC. On the April 28 release date, Perfect World will also release a bundle with Remnant: From the Ashes and the new DLC for $44.99 on Steam.

Remnant: From the Ashes was released on Aug. 20, 2019 for PlayStation 4, Windows PC, and Xbox One.

