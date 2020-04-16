New Rick And Morty Episodes Are Coming – Here’s When

The best day for the 2nd fifty percent of Rick & Morty Season 4 has been announced. The final five episodes of the most current season of Adult Swim’s x-rated animated series will certainly start screening on May 3, with a brand-new episode getting here once a week. Rick & Morty go back to Adult Swim that day, as well as Episode 6 will certainly broadcast at 11:30 PM ET.

The back half will, based on the trailer, function all of the goofy action, family dramatization, child endangerment, as well as basic weirdness that fans of the collection are accustomed to.

Watch the trailer listed below and also mark your schedule.

This statement follows a new Rick & Morty anime short launched on Adult Swim’s YouTube network. Rick and Morty was validated for at the very least 70 more episodes ahead of Season 4 debuting, however it might be a while before we see Season 5, as the space in between seasons keeps obtaining longer.

Rick & Morty co-creator Justin Roiland has actually been really active lately outside of his duties on this show, working with both the Quibi series Gloop World and also the Hulu unique Solar Opposites.