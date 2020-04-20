New rumor says the POCO F2 will make its global debut next month

The phone is also rumored to lack 5G connectivity.
- If a new leak is to be believed, the POCO F2 will launch in global markets as a rebranded version of the Redmi K30 Pro next month.
- The vanilla Redmi K30 had launched as the POCO X2 in India in February this year.
- POCO is also tipped to be working on a new budget phone featuring similar specs to the Redmi Note 9 series.
POCO India General Manager C Manmohan had confirmed during a webinar last month that the POCO F2 will not be a rebranded version of the Redmi K30 Pro. However, a new leak suggests the global variant of the Redmi K30 Pro will indeed launch as the POCO F2 sometime next month.
So, #POCOF2 (M2004J11G) is #RedmiK30Pro💯% for the global market without #5G, and the second model (M2003J6CI) is truly unique #POCO 😀 https://t.co/mBGmxC7b0q pic.twitter.com/CCB9IZhTD3
— Xiaomishka (@xiaomishka) April 17, 2020
According to Xiaomi “insider” Xiaomishka, the global variant of the Redmi K30 Pro carries the model number M2004J11G. However, unlike the Redmi K30 Pro variant sold in China, the global variant will apparently lack 5G support. The tipster also adds that POCO is working on another smartphone with model number M2003J6CI, which will be an all-new device. Even though the phone’s specs haven’t been revealed yet, the tipster claims it will have “something” in common with the Redmi Note 9 series.
Since the leak only claims that the global version of the Redmi K30 Pro will debut as the POCO F2, it could be possible that the phone may not launch in India with the same name. Instead, POCO could launch a different device in India as the POCO F2.
The only thing that appears certain is that the POCO F1 successor will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 processor. As confirmed by the company’s General Manager last month, it will also not be nearly as affordable as its predecessor.
