New Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite leak reveals key specs, Tab S6-like design

The tablet will come with a sleek aluminum body, just like the flagship Tab S6.

Earlier this week, Samsung took the wraps off the 2020 Galaxy Tab A 8.4, an affordable mid-range Android tablet with LTE connectivity and a premium design. The company is soon expected to launch another mid-range Android tablet, a “Lite” version of its flagship Galaxy Tab S6. Detailed specs sheet as well as renders of the upcoming Galaxy Tab S6 Lite have now surfaced, courtesy of German tech publication WinFuture.

The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite will come with a 10.4-inch LCD display featuring 2000 x 1200 resolution and S Pen support. It will be powered by Samsung’s 10nm Exynos 9611 chipset, which will be coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB internal storage. WinFuture claims a variant of the tablet with 128GB storage will be available too, although only in certain markets.

Best online learning tools for kids: ABCmouse, Reading IQ, & more

Samsung’s next Android tablet will also come with an 8MP camera at the rear and a 5MP front camera for video calls. Keeping the lights on will be a large 7040mAh battery. Similar to the flagship Galaxy Tab S6, Samsung will be offering an LTE-enabled version of the tablet. On the software front, the tablet will ship with Android 10 out of the box.

While the tablet’s launch date still remains a mystery, WinFuture suggests the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is likely to be priced between €350 ($385) and €400 ($439) in Europe.