New Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite leak reveals key specs, Tab S6-like design

The tablet will come with a sleek aluminum body, just like the flagship Tab S6.
Source: WinFuture
What you need to know
- Renders and key specs of Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Tab S6 Lite have surfaced.
- The tablet will feature a 10.4-inch LCD display and a 10nm Exynos 9611 chipset.
- It is tipped to be priced between €350 and €400 in Europe.
Earlier this week, Samsung took the wraps off the 2020 Galaxy Tab A 8.4, an affordable mid-range Android tablet with LTE connectivity and a premium design. The company is soon expected to launch another mid-range Android tablet, a “Lite” version of its flagship Galaxy Tab S6. Detailed specs sheet as well as renders of the upcoming Galaxy Tab S6 Lite have now surfaced, courtesy of German tech publication WinFuture.
The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite will come with a 10.4-inch LCD display featuring 2000 x 1200 resolution and S Pen support. It will be powered by Samsung’s 10nm Exynos 9611 chipset, which will be coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB internal storage. WinFuture claims a variant of the tablet with 128GB storage will be available too, although only in certain markets.
Best online learning tools for kids: ABCmouse, Reading IQ, & more
Samsung’s next Android tablet will also come with an 8MP camera at the rear and a 5MP front camera for video calls. Keeping the lights on will be a large 7040mAh battery. Similar to the flagship Galaxy Tab S6, Samsung will be offering an LTE-enabled version of the tablet. On the software front, the tablet will ship with Android 10 out of the box.
While the tablet’s launch date still remains a mystery, WinFuture suggests the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is likely to be priced between €350 ($385) and €400 ($439) in Europe.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6
Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S6 is still the most impressive Android flagship tablet on the market. It has a gorgeous 10.5-inch Super AMOLED display, great battery life, and comes with the S Pen.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Top 15 Google Duo tips and tricks for better video calls
Google Duo is a solid yet simple video chat app that is available across several platforms, including Android, iOS, and web. Yet despite how simple it is, there are a number of useful tips and tricks to be learned to get the most out of the app. We’ll walk you through the top 15.
The Galaxy S20 is currently $200 off — are you going to get one?
The Galaxy S20 is one of our favorite phones of 2020, and right now, Amazon and Best Buy are selling it for $200 off. Are you going to finally pick up the phone for yourself?
These earbuds are basically AirPods Pro for Android with a smaller price
Here’s an enticing proposition — true wireless earbuds with great sound, active noise canceling, 24-hour battery life, and water resistance. That’s what you get with the Aukey Key Series EP-T18NC, all for more than $100 less than the AirPods Pro.
Which Android tablets you should buy and which to steer clear of
There is some truth to the saying “you get what you pay for,” and while not every great Android tablet has to cost a fortune, some of the really affordable ones are really cheap for a reason. Here are some Android tablets worth forking over some money for and some you should probably pass by.