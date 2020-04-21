New site creates one-stop shop for finding streamers across platforms

Over the last year, some of the biggest streamers have moved from Twitch to a variety of different platforms. Now with streamers spread out across Twitch, YouTube, and Mixer, it can be difficult to find the stream you’re looking for. But a new website called Popdog is trying to make that process a little easier.

Popdog brings together streamers from all different platforms into one easy-to-find space. On Popdog, you can find popular streamers, sort by games, or look for esports competitions that are live. The site even includes a trending section that shows which streamers are outperforming their usual view counts, something that could help smaller streamers who are on the rise.

A new way to find out what’s on. https://t.co/3nnz3MzZIH pic.twitter.com/MbWJanrseq

Once you find the stream you’re looking for, you can tune in directly from Popdog, rather than linking out to the original site. From there you can chat or subscribe to the streamer, just like you normally would if you were using the streamer’s platform directly.

Popdog was founded by the esports and streaming company of the same name. For now, the site only curates streams from Mixer, Twitch, and YouTube, but it seems the plan is to include all major streaming services in the near future.

Razer Blade 15