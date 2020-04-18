New Steam Sale Has A Bunch Of Fantastic Games: Hotline Miami, Enter The Gungeon, And More

Devolver Digital has become a powerhouse indie publisher over the last decade, helping to bring wonderful smaller games to wide audiences. From beloved action games like Hotline Miami and Enter the Gungeon to smaller, charming titles like Downwell, Minit, and Gato Roboto, Devolver Digital’s library is filled with gems of all different kinds. While we anxiously await the publisher’s upcoming titles–including Carrion and Disc Room–Devolver is giving PC players a good reason to look back on its vast collection of games with a publisher sale on Steam. The Devolver Digital weekend sale features discounts up to 90% off until April 20.

Virtually every Devolver-published game is featured in the weekend sale. Hotline Miami is one of Devolver’s most popular franchises, and you can snag the first game in the stealth-action series for $2.49 (was $10) and Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number for $3.74 (was $15). Roguelike dungeon-crawler Enter the Gungeon is $7.49 (was $15), but if you want the recently-released follow-up Exit the Gungeon, you can pick up a bundle for $15.73 (was $25).

Two of my favorite games from 2019, Gato Roboto and Ape Out, are also heavily discounted. Ape Out, which stars a lovable ape who viciously dismembers horrible humans, is $6.74 (was $15). Meanwhile, adorably bite-sized Metroidvania Gato Roboto is 50% off at $4.

You can also save on the Serious Sam and Shadow Warriors franchises. Shadow Warrior and Shadow Warrior 2 are slashed to $10 each (were $40); Serious Sam games are discounted to even less, with Serious Sam 3 for $4 (was $40) and Serious Sam 2 down to $2 (was $10).

Spring game sales

In addition to the discounts, two Devolver Games are free to play through the weekend. Devolver Bootleg offers “eight original rip-offs” of Devolver games like Hotline Miami and Enter the Gungeon. Martial arts-themed action-RPG Absolver has a heavy emphasis on online multiplayer, so it’s a good one to check out with your friends this weekend. For more freebies, check out our running list of every free game you can claim right now.

You can browse the full Devolver Digital publisher sale at Steam and take a peek at our picks below.