New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe: our complete walkthrough for a colorful and pleasant containment – News

Containment does not necessarily have to spend your time on “hardcore” or extremely time-consuming titles! New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, released in early 2019 on Nintendo Switch, could indeed quite occupy you in peace for a good thirty hours. This compilation of two Wii U titles, namely New Super Mario Bros. U and New Super Luigi U, offers around 150 levels with secret rooms to find, bosses to defeat … enough to accompany you with our complete walkthrough of New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe to (re) discover these adventures of the famous plumber, pending possible remakes and portages on Switch…

In this walkthrough of New Super Mario Bros. U, you will find an illustrated description of each level of the game allowing you to find all the star pieces, but also unlock the 5 stars on the backup file or even tips for beating bosses, and know everything to reach 100%!

Like all episodes of the series, New Super Mario Bros. U is a title full of little tips of all kinds. We have compiled a dozen of them for you to complete New Super Mario Bros. U at 100% and in the best conditions:

We also offer in this guide a walkthrough of New Super Luigi U, a timed platform game offering a met challenge, based on the world of Super Mario Bros. U. Discover how to get all the stars from New Super Luigi U with our walkthrough:

