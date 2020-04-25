New Switch Eshop Spring Sale Includes Several Great Capcom Games

All throughout April, the Switch Eshop has had a plethora of great deals thanks to the ongoing Spring Sale. New publishers have joined the fray each week. Last week it was Bandai Namco’s turn, and this week Capcom enters the ring. The Capcom Spring Sale features deals on tentpole franchises like Resident Evil and Mega Man as well as beloved one-offs like Okami HD and Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen.

The latest mainline Mega Man game, Mega Man 11, is 50% off at $15. You can also snag four of the stellar compilations–Legacy Collection 1/2 and X Legacy Collection 1/2–for $10 each. The mainline Resident Evil ports are still a bit pricey at their discounted prices–Resident Evil 4, 5, and 6 are $20 each–but both Revelations games are just $10. If you haven’t played Resident Evil Revelations, it’s an excellent time to grab both games in the sub-series for a great price.

If you’re looking for a new action game, Devil May Cry and Devil May Cry 2 are down to $12 each, but unfortunately, Devil May Cry 3 is still full price.

One of the best deals in Capcom’s sale is Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate for $20. Generations Ultimate is a greatest hits of sorts, featuring monsters and locales from the series, pre-World. It’s a wonderful action-RPG that you can easily sink 100 hours into.

Speaking of great action-RPGs, Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen is on sale for $15. And if you’ve never gotten around to playing the PS2 classic Okami, the HD version is $10 right now.

Capcom’s Spring Sale is live now and runs through April 27. You can browse the full sale at the Eshop and take a peek at our picks below.