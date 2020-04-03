New The Last of Us 2 Gameplay Clips Leak Online Following Delay

Guitar wizard

A handful of new The Last of Us: Part II gameplay clips have leaked online, following the PlayStation 4 exclusive’s delay yesterday. The videos – uploaded by a leaker going by the name, er, COVID-19 – reveal “old test footage”, presumably taken from the build shown to press late last year. There are some spoilers below, so tread carefully.

This first video is particularly interesting, as it shows protagonist Ellie playing guitar. Fascinatingly, it seems you can use the shoulder buttons to toggle through different keys and the touchpad to strum – an ingenious use of the DualShock 4’s unique technology.

The other clip shows the heroine riding her horse with Dina in the snow. There appear to be some audio issues in this one, so it’s evidence of unfinished code. We’re sure any bugs will be cleaned up come launch day, which is currently unknown.

What do you think of this new The Last of Us: Part II footage? Has it made the wait for the sequel even more difficult? Play a couple of power chords in the comments section below.